British Touring Cars: Colin Turkington on podium at Silverstone

Colin Turkington has won the British Touring Car Championship on two occasions

Colin Turkington secured a British Touring Car Championship podium at Silverstone to remain second behind Ash Sutton in the standings.

The Portadown driver finished ahead of Sutton in race one, coming in fourth.

In race two, Turkington was moved from fourth to third after a last-corner incident with Sutton but contact meant he failed to score in race three.

Turkington now lies 10 points behind Sutton going into the season finale at Brands Hatch.

After qualifying eighth, Turkington worked his way up the order in race one, just missing out on the podium in a race which was won by Tom Ingram.

On the hard tyre, the Team BMW driver crossed the line in fourth in race two when he lost out at the final corner after being roughed out of third place by Sutton, with the move being reversed by the stewards to hand Turkington a podium finish.

Turkington was running fifth in the early stages of race three before being spun down the order at Brooklands, and further contact forced him to pit and drop a lap down.

Smiley misses top-10 spot

Carrick driver Chris Smiley was 18th in race one, but made excellent progress in race two, narrowly missing out on a top-10 finish in 11th.

Starting from 10th in race three, Smiley put in a stunning drive to score his best finish in seventh, his fifth consecutive points scoring weekend in the BTCC.

Dan Harper remains in contention for the Ginetta Junior title after claiming two podium finishes.

The Hillsborough teenager crossed the line in second in race one and took third in race three after a tight battle with his title rivals, added to a sixth-place finish in race two.

Harper now sits third in the standings heading into Brands Hatch.

Charlie Eastwood remains in the points lead of the Porsche Carrera Cup going into the final round after two charging drives at the Northamptonshire circuit.

The Belfast driver, who had a 10-place grid penalty after the previous round, started in 13th but moved up to take third place in race two to hold a four-point advantage over Dino Zamparelli.