BBC Sport - BTCC: Smiley pleased to end maiden season on a high

Carrick driver Chris Smiley is delighted to complete his first British Touring Car Championship season with two more points scoring finishes at Brands Hatch.

Smiley, who was racing for Northern Irish outfit BTC Norlin Racing, ended the season with seven successive weekends in the points.

“From where we started at the start of the year to where we are now, we have made a massive step forward,” said Smiley.

“To be racing in the top-10 with the front running guys is not easy.”

Top Stories