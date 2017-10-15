Keith Farmer: Tyrone rider clinches British Supersport title

County Tyrone man Keith Farmer plans to switch to Superbikes next season

Tyrone rider Keith Farmer has won the British Supersport Championship after finishing fifth in the final race at Brands Hatch on Sunday.

Farmer finished with a 23-point advantage over Carrick's Andrew Irwin.

"After having a 100-plus point lead, and then to have it cut to 18 points, it wasn't the way I had planned to finish the season," he said.

"But I am ecstatic to win the title - my mum passed away last year and I want to dedicate the victory to her."

He added: "I want to move to Superbikes next season, and have a few different offers on the table, and hope to have everything signed soon."

It is a third career title for the Clogher rider, who had to wait to the final race after a time penalty saw him miss out on securing the championship in the penultimate round at Assen.

Farmer could also have wrapped up the championship in Saturday's sprint race but he crashed out on the English circuit.

Dubliner Jack Kennedy won the feature race on Sunday followed by Northern Ireland pair David Allingham and Irwin.