BBC Sport - NI driver Boyd craves Daytona showdown with Alonso

Wayne Boyd says he would love the opportunity to race against double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso, who is joining his team for the Daytona 24-hour endurance race but competing in a different car.

Templepatrick driver Boyd, who finished third for United Autosports in the LMP3 class in the European Le Mans Series, made the switch to endurance racing after his aim of making Formula One became “unrealistic".

