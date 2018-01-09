British Touring Cars: Chris Smiley targeting race wins in 2018

Carrickfergus driver Chris Smiley is set for his second full season in the BTCC

Carrickfergus driver Chris Smiley has targeted race wins with BTC Norlin Racing after re-signing for the 2018 British Touring Car Championship.

Smiley scored points in a third of all BTCC races in 2017, securing a best finish of seventh at Silverstone.

Heading into his second full season, the 25-year-old also has his sights set on the Independent championship.

BTC Norlin will run a pair of Honda Civic Type R cars, previously run by 2016 champions Team Dynamics.

"I'm over the moon to be back with BTC Norlin Racing," said Smiley.

"The Civic Type R is a double championship-winning car and my expectations are high for the upcoming season."

He added: "We had consistent top-10 pace at the end of last year and with the new machinery, I now have my sights set on the Independent title and overall race wins."

Smiley will have a new team-mate in for the new season, with 2017 partner Dave Newsham announcing his retirement from the championship.

Portadown's double-BTCC champion Colin Turkington has yet to confirm his plans for the new season after just missing out on the title in 2017.

Belfast driver Charlie Eastwood has signed with TF Sport to drive an Aston Martin for the 2018/19 World Endurance Championship while Andrew Watson and Steven Kane will compete in the Bathurst 12 Hour race in Australia at the start of February for McLaren and Bentley respectively.