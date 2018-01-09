Dakar Rally: Leader Sam Sunderland retires from race

Sam Sunderland has only finished the Dakar Rally once - when he won last year

Sam Sunderland has retired from the lead of the Dakar Rally and been taken away by helicopter with a back injury on stage four in Peru.

Sunderland, 28, was the first Briton to win the event in any class when he took the motorbike title last year.

He led again going into Tuesday's 330km special stage at San Juan de Marcona but failed to reach the fourth checkpoint.

Adrian van Beveren of France won the stage to take the overall lead.

The race - formerly known as the Paris-Dakar - moved to South America in 2009 and this year takes place in Peru, Bolivia and Argentina, ending in Cordoba on 20 January.