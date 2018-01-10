British Touring Cars: Turkington to stay with Team BMW for 2018

Colin Turkington is excited for the new season after staying with Team BMW for 2018

Portadown driver Colin Turkington will race again for Team BMW in 2018 as he aims for a third British Touring Car Championship title.

The 35-year-old will drive a BMW 125i in an unchanged team alongside English duo Rob Collard and Andrew Jordan.

He narrowly missed out on the BTCC title in 2017, losing out in the final race of the season to Ash Sutton.

"It feels like home - this environment is exactly what I need to get my best performance," said Turkington.

He added: "I'm excited for the new season and delighted to be staying with Team BMW and WSR for another year.

"I was bitterly disappointed to miss out on the Drivers' Championship at the season finale last year and I'll put everything into winning my third title this time around.

"The developments we've already tested for 2018 look like they're going to make us even stronger, but we know the competition won't stand still so we're expecting a tight battle."

Turkington won the title with the team in 2009 and 2014 and returned to the outfit last year after a brief stint with Team BMR.

As well as two BTCC titles, Turkington has claimed five Independent championships and 45 race wins in the series, making him one of the most successful drivers on the grid.

He will not be the only Northern Irish racer in the paddock, with Carrickfergus man Chris Smiley announced as a BTC Norlin driver on Tuesday.