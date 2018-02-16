Kris Meeke lies 10th in after day two in Rally Sweden

Kris Meeke has struggled in the snowy conditions with his early road position hampering his event

Northern Ireland's Kris Meeke sits 10th after day two of the World Rally Championship round in Sweden.

The Citroen driver has struggled with the running order, where the first cars on the road have been clearing the snow for the drivers behind.

Meeke achieved a best stage finish of seventh, paying the cost for being only the fourth car into the snowy stages.

Hyundai's trio of Thierry Neuville, Andreas Mikkelsen and Hayden Paddon lead the way after the first full day.

Meeke, 38, admitted he wasn't taking risks in the tricky conditions, taking a similar strategy to the opening round in Monte Carlo when he finished fourth after capitalising on the mistakes of others.

"You just take the running order, reverse it and they're the times," said Meeke, whose wins in Mexico and Spain last year brought his career tally of WRC triumphs up to five.

"I was cautious on the first stage, after that I've done what I could.

"These are not the conditions in which to build confidence. We're not too far behind the pace but I don't have the confidence to push hard."

Waterford driver Craig Breen has impressed, taking two stage wins on the afternoon loop to sit fourth overall, half a second off a podium spot.

The battle for victory will be tight, with 13.2 seconds separating Neuville in the lead to Mads Ostberg in fifth while four-time WRC champion Sebastien Ogier has struggled in 12th place after running first on the road.

Callum Devine has been improving on his Junior WRC debut after taking advice from Citroen's Craig Breen

Making his debut in the Junior WRC class, Claudy's Callum Devine sits seventh after suffering an early anti-lag problem.

The 23-year-old improved his pace on every stage, setting the fourth fastest time in stage seven in what is his first event in snow.

The rally continues on Saturday before three stages on Sunday, where Meeke will again run fourth on the road.