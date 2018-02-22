Yamaha and Tech3 to end 20-year partnership at end of 2018 season

Yamaha and Tech3 end 20-year partnership

MotoGP team Tech3 have announced they will not be using Yamaha engines from next season.

The "mutually successful" partnership between Yamaha and Tech3 ends after 20 years.

Yamaha's Kouichi Tsuji said the company "regretfully" accepted the decision, and would give Tech3 its "full support" for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, Tech3 have announced Hafizh Syahrin will replace Jonas Folger in their rider line-up this season.

The French team has employed British riders James Toseland, Bradley Smith and Cal Crutchlow in recent years, and had Johann Zarco and Folger finish in the top 10 of the championship last season.