Jamie McCanney and Charlotte Atkinson win IoM sport awards

Jamie McCanney is the FIM Enduro World Championship rider

Jamie McCanney and Charlotte Atkinson have been named the Isle of Man's Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year.

McCanney, who finished runner-up in the Enduro 2 World Championship after five victories, was chosen ahead of triple World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea.

Rea finished second in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year for 2017 and was named Irish Motorcyclist of the Year for a third consecutive year.

Atkinson retained her title after becoming a double British champion.

The Manx swimmer clinched gold in the women's 50m and 200m butterfly at the British Swimming Championships in April 2017 and has been selected to represent the island at the Commonwealth Games.

Cyclist Mark Cavendish took home the Isle of Man Ambassador Award.

Charlotte Atkinson will represent the island at the Commonwealth Games

Under-23 European track cycling champion Matthew Bostock was crowned U21 Men's Sportsman of the Year and fellow cyclist Tara Ferguson claimed the U21 women's award. Lawrence Dyer was named Disability Sportsperson of the Year.

The Lifetime Achievement award was posthumously presented to Murray Lambden who sadly passed away in 2017.

He was described on the night as the "heart and soul" of Manx athletics.

The evening also saw the presentation of 47 Isle of Man Sport Aid scholarships to up and coming athletes.

Five-time Paralympic swimming champion Ellie Simmonds was the guest of honour at this year's awards ceremony in Douglas.

Isle of Man Sport Awards winners 2016

Sportsman of the YearJamie McCanney

Sportswoman of the YearCharlotte Atkinson

IOM Ambassador of the Year Mark Cavendish

Under-21 Sportsman of the YearMatthew Bostock

Under-21 Sportswoman of the Year Tara Ferguson

Team of the Year Douglas Rugby Club

Coach of the Year Carl Murray (Rugby)

Administrator of the Year Richard Fletcher

Disability Sportsperson of the YearLawrence Dyer

Veteran Sportsperson of the Year Gail Griffiths

Lifetime Achievement Award Murray Lambden