Michael Dunlop set to stay with Suzuki team as he goes testing for 2018

Michael Dunlop won the Senior TT in 2017 in his first year at Suzuki after a mechanical failure forced him out of the lead during the Superbike race

Northern Irish rider Michael Dunlop looks set to remain with Buildbase Suzuki for the 2018 road racing season.

Dunlop, 28, is testing with the Suzuki in Spain, despite speculation linking him with several other teams.

The Ballymoney rider, who also holds the outright lap record at the Isle of Man TT, won the Senior race in 2017, taking his tally of victories to 15.

PTR had already announced they would prepare a Supersport Honda for Dunlop at the international road races.

Dunlop is currently third on the all-time win list around the 37.7-mile Mountain Course, 11 behind his late uncle, and record holder, Joey Dunlop.

He tweeted a picture from the Cartagena circuit in Murcia, where he is riding the Superbike machine after recently testing Suzuki's MotoGP machine in recognition of his Senior TT victory last June.

On top of his Senior TT success, Dunlop also claimed a win in the Supersport class at the TT, as well as taking the chequered flag at the North West 200 in the same class.

To cap off an impressive year, Dunlop claimed a hat-trick at the Armoy Road Races as well as winning the Senior Race at the Southern 100.