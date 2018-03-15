Valentino Rossi signs two-year Yamaha contract extension

Valentino Rossi, a nine-time world champion, suffered a double leg fracture in September

Nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi has signed a two-year contract extension to stay with Yamaha.

The Italian, 39, has been with Yamaha for 13 seasons but his contract had been set to expire at the end of 2018.

His new contract means he will continue racing until he is at least 41, making him the first rider since Colin Edwards in 2014 to race while in his 40s.

"I know it's going to be difficult and it requires a lot of effort from my side, but I'm ready," Rossi said.

"The challenge is difficult - being competitive until I'm 40 years old, but I am not lacking in motivation."

Rossi will partner Spain's Maverick Vinales for the next two seasons.