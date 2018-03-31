Billy Monger: Double amputee finishes third on British F3 debut

Media playback is not supported on this device How does Billy Monger race a 150mph car with no legs?

Billy Monger, who had both his legs amputated after a crash last year, came third in the opening race of the British F3 championship at Oulton Park.

Monger started fifth before earning a podium place on debut.

The 18-year-old was driving a specially adapted Tatuus Cosworth car, which has a throttle on its steering wheel and a single pedal for braking with his prosthetic leg.

Linus Lundqvist won the race, with Nicolai Kjaergaard in second.

Monger walked on to the podium to collect his trophy and received a rapturous reception.