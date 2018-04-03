BBC Sport - Colin Turkington hungry for third Touring Cars title

Runner-up is worst place to finish - Turkington

Northern Ireland's Colin Turkington says he is hungry for a third British Touring Car title after finishing second last year.

Turkington took the 2017 championship down to the final race, but contact forced the Team BMW driver out of contention.

"The chin was down for a few days but the support I got was immense and that has lit the fire to go again," said the 35-year-old.

