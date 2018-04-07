World Rally Championship: Kris Meeke crashes out of second place

Kris Meeke finished third in Rally Mexico last month

Northern Ireland's Kris Meeke crashed out of second place in the Rally of Corsica on the final stage of Saturday's action.

The Citroen C3 driver from Dungannon missed a pacenote and went off the road 5.6km into the stage.

Meeke had finished third in the previous round of the WRC last month.

Five-time world champion Sebastien Ogier goes into the final day with a 44-second lead over Ott Tanak and Thierry Neuville.