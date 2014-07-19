Chelsea Pitman: Manchester Thunder sign Australia star
-
- From the section Netball
Superleague champions Manchester Thunder have signed Australia international Chelsea Pitman as their overseas player for the 2015 season.
The 26-year-old, who can play at goal attack, centre and wing attack, has signed a one-year contract.
She is currently taking a break from the sport to pursue a career in boxing.
Pitman's boyfriend is New Zealand rugby league full-back Kevin Locke, who recently moved to England after signing for Salford Red Devils.
Locke, 25, was due to join Salford at the start of the 2015 season on a three-year contract, but was released early from his contract at New Zealand Warriors and made a try-scoring debut for the Super League side at Huddersfield on 5 July.
Pitman's brother, Cameron, also plays rugby league for Championship side Leigh Centurions.
Sydney-born Pitman, who was part of the Australia squad that were crowned world champions in 2011, said: "I am extremely excited about joining the girls at Manchester Thunder and challenging myself to learn a different style of netball.
"It is a new chapter for me in a new country with a new team. I just can't wait."
Coach Tracey Neville added: "To recruit a world championship gold medallist to Manchester Thunder's squad for this coming season will, no doubt, bring a lift to the girls."
Thunder won their second Superleague title in three seasons in April, defeating Surrey Storm 49-48 in Worcester.