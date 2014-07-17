Serena Guthrie: Team Bath captain to join ANZ Championship

Guthrie has won four Superleague titles during her eight years with Team Bath

England international Serena Guthrie has agreed to join Northern Mystics in the ANZ Championship next season.

The 24-year-old Jersey-born mid-courter will move to New Zealand for the start of the 2015 campaign.

Guthrie has spent eight years playing for Team Bath, winning four titles with the Superleague side, and captained the team last season.

She is part of the England squad competing in the forthcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

"I'm really excited to be going, but it's a bit of a bittersweet moment for me," she said.

"I've been at Team Bath since I was 16, so I will miss it massively. It's been such a fantastic franchise to be part of and when I come back I will play at Bath.

"But I couldn't really say no to this opportunity. It's great for Bath that athletes can go out and play in the ANZ and it will be great for my development as an England player as well."