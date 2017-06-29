Celtic Flames add two New Zealanders to Super Cup squad

From the section

Temalisi Fakahokotau will give Celtic Flames an additional defensive option

Welsh netball side Celtic Flames will have two New Zealand international players in their ranks for the inaugural International Super Cup competition.

Anna Thompson, 31, and 22-year-old Temalisi Fakahokotau will join 10 Wales players in the squad.

Celtic Flames will start their campaign against Kiwi team Te Wananga o Raukawa Pulse on Sunday, 2 July.

They also take on Kiwi club SkyCity Mystics and Fijian team Marama Vou.

Teams from Australia, South Africa, and Trinidad and Tobago will make up the eight-team competition in New Zealand.

Celtic Flames include eight of the Celtic Dragons line-up from the UK Superleague, plus former Dragons Chelsea Lewis and Nia Jones.

Fakahokotau normally plays either goal keeper or goal defence, while Thompson covers all three attacking positions.