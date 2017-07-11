Netball Youth World Cup: England Under-21s win in absence of coaches

England have won their first three group games in Botswana

England Under-21s defeated Trinidad and Tobago in a Netball Youth World Cup group game in Botswana despite the absence of their entire coaching staff after a sickness bug hit their camp.

Three players and four coaches were placed in quarantine so the side were coached by captain Francesca Williams, 20, and vice-captain Gabby Marshall, 21.

Williams, a Superleague winner with Wasps last season, led England to the 75-27 win and her side remain unbeaten.

England now face Fiji on Wednesday.

The seven members of the party who fell ill are reported to have rejoined the squad on Tuesday morning, 24 hours before their final group game.

Earlier in the week, England beat both Wales (69-23) and Grenada (98-25) as they began their attempt to win the tournament for the first time in good form.

Following the group stage, all 20 teams will enter a second pool dependent on their original finishing position before the finals on 16 July.

England under-21 squad in full:

Francesca Williams (captain), Gabriella Marshall (vice-captain), Summer Artman, Imogen Allison, Amy Clinton, Iona Darroch, Sophie Drakeford-Lewis, George Fisher, Vicki Oyesola, Razia Quashie, Jessica Shaw, Chiara Semple.