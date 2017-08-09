England netball: Malawi to visit for the final international series of 2017

England are stepping up their preparations for the 2018 Commonwealth Games

England will face Malawi in their final international series of 2017 as preparations step up for next year's Commonwealth Games.

The countries will play three matches, starting at London's Olympic venue, the Copper Box Arena, in November.

England, who sit third in the official world rankings, will hope for a repeat performance of their 2-0 series whitewash over Malawi in 2014.

The Commonwealth Games take place on Australia's Gold Coast in April 2018.

England have been beaten in five consecutive semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games, losing to New Zealand in Glasgow three years ago.

Tracey Neville's side are due to play the Quad Series in Australia at the end of August.

Series dates:

Friday, 24 November: Copper Box Arena, London - 19:45 BST

Sunday, 26 November: Copper Box Arena, London - 14:00 BST

Wednesday, 29 November: Genting Arena, Birmingham - 19:45 BST