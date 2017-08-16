Commonwealth Games 2018: England drawn in same pool as Scotland and Wales

England are ranked third in the world

England have been drawn in the same pool as Scotland, Wales and world number two side New Zealand for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Malawi and Uganda are also in pool B, while world champions Australia are in pool A alongside Northern Ireland.

The Games take place on Australia's Gold Coast from 4-15 April.

England, third in the world rankings, have lost five consecutive semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games, losing to New Zealand in Glasgow three years ago.

Pool A: Australia, Jamaica, South Africa, Barbados, Fiji, Northern Ireland.

Pool B: New Zealand, England, Malawi, Wales, Scotland, Uganda.