Quad Series: England off mark with narrow win over New Zealand

England scored 13 goals to New Zealand's eight in the final quarter

England recorded their first win of the Quad Series with a 49-45 victory against New Zealand in Auckland.

The Roses were 37-36 down heading into the final quarter, before Kadeen Corbin scored seven goals in nine attempts to help the visitors recover.

Helen Housby top scored for the Roses with 26 goals - converting 81% of her attempts - while Bailey Mes was the Silver Ferns' main threat with 28.

It is only the fifth time England have beaten New Zealand in 88 matches.

England had opened the Quad Series with a 54-50 defeat by Australia, who are the number one side in the world.

They will finish off the series on Sunday against South Africa in Invercargill, New Zealand.

The Roses have finished third at the two previous Quad Series events, losing to Australia and New Zealand on both occasions but beating South Africa.