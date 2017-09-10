England beat New Zealand to level series at 1-1 in Taini Jamison Trophy

Serena Guthrie was named player of the match

England beat New Zealand 49-46 in a dramatic match in Napier to level their three-match Test series at 1-1.

Beaten 62-55 in the series opener, an unchanged England led 27-24 at half-time and 38-37 after three quarters.

The White Ferns fought back to lead, but the scores were level at 45-45 with three minutes left before Jo Harten scored twice late on for England.

The deciding match for the Taini Jamison Trophy will take place in Hamilton on Wednesday at 08:30 BST.