BBC Sport - Northern Ireland netballers face vital World Cup qualifiers in Scotland

Northern Ireland netball team face Scotland and Wales in this weekend's World Cup qualifying tournament in Perth with only the top two making next year's tournament in Liverpool.

Elaine Rice's side face Wales on Saturday afternoon before Sunday's noon contest against Scotland.

All this weekend's matches will be covered live by the BBC Sport website and on connected TVs.

