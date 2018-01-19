Netball Players' Association a 'monumental move' says Serena Guthrie

Guthrie (back row, far right) was part of the England side that won gold at the Fast5 World Series in 2017

England's Serena Guthrie has described the formation of a Netball Players' Association (NPA) in the UK as a "monumental" day for the sport.

The NPA says its primary aim is to "support and promote the welfare of the players as the sport moves into the professional era".

England Netball offered its first full-time player contracts in 2016.

"Today is monumental in our sports history. But more importantly essential for its future," Guthrie posted.

The 28-year-old is one of six members of the England squad for the upcoming Quad Series who play their club netball in Australia - a country, along with New Zealand, that already has an independent players' association.

"This aligns the player support and representation with that experienced in Australia and New Zealand and bodes well for the future growth of netball throughout the UK," added England captain Ama Agbeze.

"We are thrilled the NPA is now under way - having a collective voice is important to us."