Netball World Cup qualifiers: Wales 42-57 Northern Ireland

Wales qualified for the 2015 Netball World Cup in Australia but will be spectators at Liverpool 2019

Wales failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool after being outclassed by Northern Ireland.

Trish Wilcox's side had already lost to hosts Scotland 52-40 in Perth on Friday night and needed to win on Saturday to keep in the hunt for one of the two remaining European places.

But Northern Ireland led 16-11 after the first quarter and steadily increased their advantage to win 57-42.

Scotland and Northern Ireland meet on Sunday, but have now already qualified.

Wales came into the tournament ranked above both Scotland and Northern Ireland, but without leading goal-shooter Chelsea Lewis who is taking a six-month break from international netball.

Northern Ireland proved more clinical and were 28-21 up at half-time, before stretching their lead to 11 points in the third quarter.

