England beat South Africa to finish runners-up in Quad Series

England will focus their preparations on the Commonwealth Games in April

England finished as runners-up in the 2018 Quad Series after winning 52-47 against South Africa.

World champions Australia beat New Zealand earlier on Sunday to regain the trophy but the Roses' victory in Johannesburg gave them their best-ever finish in the tournament.

Tracey Neville's side were eight goals clear at half-time.

The Proteas fought back in the final quarter with five consecutive scores, but England held on.

The Roses had beaten world number two side New Zealand 64-57 in extra time earlier in the competition, before losing 50-46 against the Aussie Diamonds, who are also the Commonwealth champions.

South Africa starting line-up: GS - Potgieter, GA - Holtzhausen, WA - Msomi, C -Burger, WD - Mthembu, GD - Pretorius, GK - Maweni

England starting line-up: GS - Housby, GA - Haythornthwaite, WA - Pitman, C - Clarke, WD - Guthrie, GD - Beckford-Chambers, GK - Mentor