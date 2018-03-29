GAA rivals unite for Games netball campaign

Rivals on the GAA pitch, Neamh Woods and Caroline O'Hanlon will link up as team-mates for Northern Ireland's netball team at the Commonwealth Games.

Northern Ireland are on the crest of a wave heading into the Gold Coast games, having qualified for the World Cup and rising to eight in the world rankings.

Their whole team is part-time, with Woods a teacher and O'Hanlon training to be a doctor alongside their GAA and netball commitments.