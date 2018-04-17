BBC Sport - Commonwealth Games: Geva Mentor overwhelmed after dramatic netball gold medal

Commonwealth Gold 'surreal', says Mentor

  • From the section Netball

England goal keeper Geva Mentor says the experience of finally winning the Commonwealth Games netball gold medal has been "amazing".

Mentor, from Bournemouth, was part of the team that dramatically beat Australia in the closing stages of Sunday's final on the Gold Coast.

"To do it for everyone back in the UK, who've given us so much support from the start, is incredible," she told BBC South Today.

The 33-year-old also admitted she is not ruling out the prospect of playing at her sixth Commonwealth Games on home turf in Birmingham in 2022.

READ MORE:England shock Australia to win netball gold

Content available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Commonwealth Gold 'surreal', says Mentor

  • From the section Netball
Video

Guardiola's 'beautiful football' great for English game - Lineker

Video

Sessegnon should go to World Cup - Lawrenson

Video

From Gran's house to the pub - how Kompany celebrated title win

Video

Lambert can't ask for any more effort from Stoke

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

So Pep, how are you feeling right now?

Video

Subs made the difference - Moyes

Video

'Sensational', 'sublime' - how Man City wowed pundits

Top Stories