McHugh's view on Down v Monaghan

BBC Sport NI analyst Martin McHugh says Monaghan made a mistake by trying to defend their lead and conceding the midfield in Sunday's Ulster SFC semi-final against Down.

McHugh praises the Mournemen for changing their style of football and performing well in the second half.

They showed "character and grit" and will improve as the Championship continues, believes the Donegal man.

On the other hand, the BBC pundit believes Monaghan will "find it hard to lift themselves" for the remainder of the season.