Armagh goalkeeper Philip McEvoy and Finnian Moriarty challenge for the ball with Niall Daly of Roscommon

Armagh manager Paddy O'Rourke resigned after his side crashed out of the All-Ireland qualifiers with a surprise defeat away to Roscommon.

Armagh looked comfortable at half-time as they led 1-7 to 0-5, but scored only two points after the interval.

Senan Kilbride scored a goal 20 seconds into the second half and Donie Shine's points saw them pull away.

Armagh failed to score for 26 minutes in the second half and Tony Kernan's late points could not save them.

The result will be a huge blow for Armagh who, even without Aaron Kernan, were expected to progress to the second round.

They looked on course with the talented Jamie Clarke causing all sorts of problems for the Roscommon full-back line and scoring 1-3 in the first half.

Roscommon had been two points to one up early on thanks to a couple of frees, with Aidan Forker landing a free for the Orchard men.

Then the impressive Clarke took over, winning the ball and holding off marker Sean McDermott to finish well for a ninth-minute goal.

Clarke added three points and there were also scores for Johnny Hanratty, Anto Duffy and Forker.

That put Armagh 1-7 to 0-5 ahead at the interval with all the hosts' points coming from frees, four converted by Donie Shine.

However, Roscommon were right back in it when Kilbride netted their goal early in the second half.

He collected a high dropping ball and finished well to cut his side's deficit to just two points.

Shine added a string of points and, when Karl Mannion chipped in, Roscommon led 1-10 to 1-7.

Sub Kernan's points failed to rescue Armagh and O'Rorke ended his three-year tenure after the match.

All-Ireland qualifiers first round - resultsLondon 2-09 2-11 Antrim

Wicklow 1-17 0-15 Waterford

Westmeath 1-15 0-12 Louth

Tipperary 1-12 0-10 Offaly

Laois 1-10 0-09 Carlow

Longford 0-17 2-08 Derry

Fermanagh 0-15 3-13 Cavan

Roscommon 1-11 1-9 Armagh