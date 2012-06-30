Tyrone hammer Derry in Ulster MFC semi-final

Media playback is not supported on this device Tyrone beat Derry 0-15 to 0-6 in the semi-finals of the Ulster Minor Football Championship at Clones.

The sides were level at the end of the opening quarter on 0-3 each with Danny Tallon, James Kearney and Terence O'Brien on target for Derry.

But Tyrone shot the last three points of the first half, including a superb Peter McKenna score.

Tyrone led 0-6 to 0-3 at the break and surged clear in the second half with James McGahan taking his tally to five.

Derry scored just three points in the second half, all of them from frees, but Jack Barton did force goalkeeper Daire Martin into an impressive save.

Tyrone will now take on Monaghan in the Ulster decider.

Tyrone scorers: J McGahan 0-5 (3f), M Bradley 0-4, P McKenna, A Devlin, R Sludden, D Carroll, R Brennan 0-1 each.

Derry scorers: T O'Brien (2f), J Kearney (2f) 0-2 each, D Tallon, C McFaul 0-1 each