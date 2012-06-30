Limerick 8-26 1-15 Antrim

From the section

Antrim suffered a hammering at the hands of Limerick in Saturday's All-Ireland SHC phase one qualifier at the Gaelic Grounds.

Limerick raced into a 4-1 to 0-2 lead with Sean Tobin, Shane Dowling (2) and Niall Moran finding the Saffrons net.

Graeme Mulcahy fired home the fifth to leave it 5-4 to 0-7 at the break.

Limerick added further goals in the second half from Dowling, Moran and Mulcahy before Shane McNaughton scored a late consolation goal.