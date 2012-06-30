Longford 0-17 2-8 Derry

Longford's Michael Quinn in action against Mark Lynch of Derry

There was a stormy finish as Derry had a late goal ruled out in their first round qualifier against Longford.

Derry thought they had snatched a replay when the ball went into the net but referee Michael Duffy gave a free to Longford instead.

Just before that the Ulster county had been reduced to 14 men when Barry McGoldrick was sent-off.

McGoldrick had scored both goals for the Oak Leafers, the second putting them 2-8 to 0-13 up.

Paddy Bradley scored three of the Derry points, with the others coming from John McCamley 2, Mark Lynch, Eoin Bradley and and Emmett McGuckin.

Sean McCormack was the star of the show, with seven of his 11 points coming from frees.