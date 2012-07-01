Seanie Johnston clear for Kildare debut after hurling appearance

Seanie Johnston was substituted after a couple of minutes in a hurling game

Former Cavan footballer Seanie Johnston has played in a club hurling game to make himself eligible for Kildare after a long drawn-out transfer saga.

Johnston was in the Coill Dubh team for a Kildare Hurling Championship fixture, but was on the pitch for just two minutes and did not hit the sliotar.

However, the bizarre and controversial debut on Saturday meant Johnston could be named in Kildare's football panel.

The Lilywhites face Meath in the Leinster semi-finals on Sunday.

Speaking on the BBC's Championship programme, former Armagh inter-county star Oisin McConville was critical of the way Johnston's move from Cavan to Kildare had been handled.

"Seanie Johnston sticking on a helmet and playing in a hurling match for a couple of minutes is a farce," said McConville.

"I can only imagine how the players on that hurling team feel.

"It should have been done and dusted a long time before this."