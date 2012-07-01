Cavan hit back to beat Fermanagh in All-Ireland qualifier

Eugene Keating celebrates with Niall Smith after scoring Cavan's third goal against Fermanagh

Three goals in the second half saw Cavan power back from five points down to claim a seven-point win in the first round of the All-Ireland qualifiers.

Gearoid McKiernan, Niall McDermott and Eugene Keating all netted to send Peter Canavan's Erne men packing.

Fermanagh led by 0-8 to 0-5 at half-time and that stretched to 0-12 to 0-7 when Daniel Kille landed his seventh point of the afternoon.

But the game swung suddenly as Cavan's goals came in an eight-minute spell.

McKiernan finished a good move with a ground shot past Ronan Gallagher in the 17th minute of the second period.

Barely a minute had passed as McDermott was left free for his goal which edged Cavan ahead, 2-8 to 0-13.

Then Keating cut in from the left to blast in after 24 minutes to make it safe for Terry Hyland's side.

All-Ireland qualifiers first round - results

London 2-09 2-11 Antrim

Wicklow 1-17 0-15 Waterford

Westmeath 1-15 0-12 Louth

Tipperary 1-12 0-10 Offaly

Laois 1-10 0-09 Carlow

Longford 0-17 2-08 Derry

Fermanagh 0-15 3-13 Cavan

Roscommon 1-11 1-09 Armagh