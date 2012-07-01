Derry defeat Down in Ulster Hurling Championship
-
- From the section Northern Ireland
Derry proved too strong for Down in Sunday's Ulster Hurling Championship semi-final at Casement Park in Belfast.
The Oak Leafers emerged 0-24 to 0-13 winners and now progress to take on Antrim in the provincial final on Sunday, 8 July.
Derry led by 0-13 to 0-7 at half-time and always looked the likely winners.
It was sweet revenge as Derry had fallen to Down in the 2011 quarter-finals before the Mourne men lost to Armagh in the semis.