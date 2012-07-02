Cavan draw Kildare in All-Ireland qualifiers round two
Seanie Johnston is set to face his former county after Cavan and Kildare were paired in the draw for the second round of the All-Ireland qualifiers.
Johnston recently played in a club hurling game to make himself eligible for Kildare after a long drawn-out transfer saga.
Antrim will entertain Galway, Tyrone will travel to take on Roscommon and Monaghan face an away tie at Laois.
Speculation is rife that Paddy Cunningham has left the Antrim panel.
Dead ball specialist Cunningham was left out of the Saffrons' squad for the weekend win over London.
The ties will be played on the weekend of 14 and 15 July.
All-Ireland qualifiers round two fixtures
Saturday 14 July
Antrim v Galway, 1500 BST, Casement Park
Roscommon v Tyrone, 1400, Dr Hyde Park
Leitrim v Wicklow, 1800, Carrick-on-Shannon
Longford v Limerick, 1900, Pearse Park
Tipperary v Wexford, Semple Stadium
Sunday 15 July
Westmeath v Kerry, 1500, Cusack Park, Mullingar
Cavan v Kildare, 1500, Kingspan Breffni Park
Laois v Monaghan, 1500, Portlaoise