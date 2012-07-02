Cavan draw Kildare in All-Ireland qualifiers round two

Seanie Johnston

Seanie Johnston is set to face his former county after Cavan and Kildare were paired in the draw for the second round of the All-Ireland qualifiers.

Johnston recently played in a club hurling game to make himself eligible for Kildare after a long drawn-out transfer saga.

Antrim will entertain Galway, Tyrone will travel to take on Roscommon and Monaghan face an away tie at Laois.

Speculation is rife that Paddy Cunningham has left the Antrim panel.

Dead ball specialist Cunningham was left out of the Saffrons' squad for the weekend win over London.

The ties will be played on the weekend of 14 and 15 July.

All-Ireland qualifiers round two fixtures

Saturday 14 July

Antrim v Galway, 1500 BST, Casement Park

Roscommon v Tyrone, 1400, Dr Hyde Park

Leitrim v Wicklow, 1800, Carrick-on-Shannon

Longford v Limerick, 1900, Pearse Park

Tipperary v Wexford, Semple Stadium

Sunday 15 July

Westmeath v Kerry, 1500, Cusack Park, Mullingar

Cavan v Kildare, 1500, Kingspan Breffni Park

Laois v Monaghan, 1500, Portlaoise