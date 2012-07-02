Eugene Laverty finishes second in World Superbike race at Aragon

Eugene Laverty finished third in the only race at Monza

Eugene Laverty just missed out on his first World Superbike win of the season as he took a runner-up finish in race two at Motorland Aragon.

Laverty hit the front with four laps remaining but lost out to Marco Melandri on the final circuit.

The Toomebridge rider had earlier finished fifth in race one after being struck by tyre problems.

Jonathan Rea was 16th in race one after a crash, but improved to fifth in race two, and is third in the championship.

Max Biaggi, who won race one on Sunday, leads the series on 248.5 points, with Marco Melandri sceond on 200.5 and Rea third on 183.

Laverty is now up to seventh position in the standings after securing his third rostrum position of the season.

The Aprilia rider qualified on the front row of the grid for the first time this year and was involved in a thrilling battle at the front in the second race, involving Melandri, Chaz Davies and Biaggi.

"I came here with the goal of getting on the podium and I achieved that - it was a shame for race one, I didn't have the grip to keep up with the lead pack and I finished fifth," said Laverty.

"Before the second race we made some changes that allowed me to ride significantly better, even enough to get out in front.

"On the last lap Marco overtook me where I didn't expect it, but second place is still an excellent result that lets me leave the difficulties of the last few rounds behind me."