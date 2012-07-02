Johnston frustration at transfer saga

Seanie Johnston says all he wants to do is play football and is looking forward to getting back to performing at a high level after his long drawn-out transfer saga from Cavan to Kildare.

The two counties have been paired in the draw for the second round of the All-Ireland Football qualifiers.

"It's been frustrating, I don't think players should have to go through the hoops that I have had to go through," said Johnston.

He recently played in a club hurling game to make himself eligible for Kildare.

Top videos

Video

Beckham £1bn; Giggs £2bn - Keane on transfer fees

Video

GB's Clarke stopped by brilliant Savon in quarters

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Dembele's Barca keepy-uppy nightmare

Video

Can Gary Cahill & David Luiz guess their team-mates' tweets?

Video

British NFL star Watson proposes mid-game

Video

Doddie Weir focuses on tackling MND

  • From the section News

Top Stories