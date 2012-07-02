Johnston frustration at transfer saga

Seanie Johnston says all he wants to do is play football and is looking forward to getting back to performing at a high level after his long drawn-out transfer saga from Cavan to Kildare.

The two counties have been paired in the draw for the second round of the All-Ireland Football qualifiers.

"It's been frustrating, I don't think players should have to go through the hoops that I have had to go through," said Johnston.

He recently played in a club hurling game to make himself eligible for Kildare.