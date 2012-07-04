Sunflower Trophy cancelled because of low entries

Ian Lowry

This year's Sunflower Trophy meeting has been cancelled.

The event has traditionally had an October date but was scheduled to take place at Bishopscourt in county Down this year on 3/4 August.

However, few British Superbike Championship riders were able to commit to this year's date so the meeting has now been cancelled.

This year's date also clashes with a round of the World Superbike Championship at Silverstone.

The event was switched to the August date in the hope of attracting more competitors from the British Superbike Championship.

Ian Lowry won last year's Sunflower Trophy after also taking victory in the event in 2009.

Michael Laverty earned his sixth victory in the event in 2010.