BBC Sport looks back at highlights from the 1991 Ulster Senior Football final - the last time this year's finalists Down and Donegal clashed in the provincial decider.

Pete McGrath won the title for the first time in a decade, winning 1-15 to 0-10 at St Tiernach's Park in Clones.

Down went on to beat Kerry in the All-Ireland semi-final and lifted the coveted Sam Maguire trophy with a 1-16 to 1-14 win over Meath.