Hinphey hoping for hurling final upset

Derry hurling captain Kevin Hinphey says they have a good chance of causing an upset against Antrim in Sunday's Ulster final - if they play to their potential.

Antrim have won the Championship for the last 10 years, while Hinphey's Oak Leafers last lifted the trophy since 2001.

Sunday's match at Casement Park in Belfast has a 15:30 BST throw-in and there is live commentary on Radio Ulster medium wave and the BBC Sport NI website.

