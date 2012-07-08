Peter Canavan to stay on as Fermanagh football manager

Peter Canavan

Fermanagh GAA board have released a statement saying that Peter Canavan will be remaining in charge of the county's football team next season.

There had been press speculation about Canavan's future following comments he was reported to have made after the qualifier defeat by Cavan.

However, the Fermanagh statement described these reports as "misleading press interpretation".

The statement follows a meeting between Canavan and county board officials.

"A very constructive meeting took place in which concern was expressed regarding misleading press interpretation of comments made by the team manager following Fermanagh's exit from the championship," said the statement.

"Following this review, Fermanagh county board are pleased to announce that Peter Canavan will be managing the Fermanagh senior football team next season.

"Fermanagh county board would like to thank Peter and his backroom team and the players for their dedication to the county in 2012 and look forward to the 2013 season."

The Erne County led by five points early in the second half against Cavan before three goals helped the Breffni men earn a 3-13 to 0-15 success.

Canavan took over as Fermanagh boss last autumn and guided the county to promotion from Division 4 of the Football League this year.

However, Fermanagh had a less successful championship campaign as they lost against Down in the Ulster first round before the qualifier exit against Cavan.