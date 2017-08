Antrim hurlers regroup from their hammering by Limerick to easily beat Derry in the Ulster Final.

Derry goalkeeper Darrell McDermott made a series of brilliant saves but goals from Conor Carson, Shane McNaughton and Eddie McCloskey helped the Saffrons earn a 3-18 to 0-9 win at Casement Park.

It was Antrim's 11th successive Ulster title.