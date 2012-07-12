Roscommon 0-8 1-16 Tyrone

Owen Mulligan shoots despite the efforts of Seanie McDermott

Minor player Darren McCurry staked a claim for a place in the Tyrone team with an eye-catching debut as a substitute against Roscommon.

The Edendork man scored four points from play as Mickey Harte's men eased into the third round of the qualifiers.

Tyrone were 0-7 to 0-4 up at half-time and a Peter Harte penalty early in the second half sealed Roscommon's fate.

Harte scored past keeper Geoffrey Claffey after Mark Donnelly had been fouled by full-back Niall Carty.

Tyrone's short passing game was effective against the wind in the second period and they were comfortable winners at Dr Hyde Park.

Now they need to win two more more qualifying games to reach the quarter-finals of the All-Ireland which they last won in 2008.

Skipper Joe McMahon and Owen Mulligan chipped in with a couple of points each, Martin Penrose converted a free and Jonathan Lafferty got his first Championship point as Tyrone edged ahead.

Donie Shine got two for the Rossies, who had beaten Armagh in the first round, while Cathal Gregg and Senan Kilbride also registered for the Connacht county.

The penalty came soon after the restart and stunned the home supporters who were hoping for a Roscommon revival.

Mulligan took his match tally to five and sub Niall McKena also pointed, but it was young McCurry who stole the show with four scores which suggest is he a prospect to look out for in the future.

Gregg ended Roscommon's top scorer with four points.

Tyrone boss Mickey Harte admitted the penalty score had a big say in deciding the outcome.

"Roscommon were the dominant force for 30 minutes but we got points at important times for us," said the Red Hands manager.

"It gave us a three-point lead at half-time, and Roscommon probably deserved better.

"The crucial score was the penalty, it was a game winner for us.

"At half-time we knew we were not playing was well as he could but the second half was better."

