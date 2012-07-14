Antrim 0-11 0-10 Galway

Antrim's Tony Scullion challenges Sean Armstrong of Galway

Substitute Deaghlan O'Hagan's fine stoppage-time point saw Antrim snatch a surprise win over Galway in the second round of the All-Ireland qualifiers.

Liam Bradley's Saffrons looked to be heading for a cruel exit at Casement Park when Galway substitute Padraig Joyce landed a 70th-minute free.

However, Tomas McCann scored his fourth point of the match to equalise and St Brigid's man O'Hagan secured the win.

"It would have been a travesty if we had lost," said boss Bradley.

"We were by far the better team although we did come under pressure and rode our luck a little bit.

"There is a lot of charaacter in this side and we have proved that over the last three years.

"We have been unlucky in coming up against some good teams in the qualifiers in previous years and this is a big scalp for us."

It was a close encounter throughout with never more than two points between the teams.

Mark Hehir converted three frees for Galway in the first half while Michael Meehan and Paul Conroy tagged on scores to give Galway a 0-5 to 0-4 advantage at the break.

Tomas McCann, his brother Michael, Conal Kelly and Aodhan Gallagher scored the Antrim points.

Midfielder Michael McCann got two points early in the second half and James Loughery also split the posts to put Anttrim 0-8 to 0-6 up.

Galway, a division above their opponents in the National League, cut that lead to one and then levelled through centre half-back Gary O'Donnell.

Joyce fisted over a point when a goal may have been on but Tomas Cann replied from play to level at nine points each.

Galway then got a free in front of the posts and the reliable Joyce did the business to put the Tribesmen ahead with the match entering three minutes of additional time.

McCann, just back from honeymoon in time to play, made things all square and then defender O'Hagan clinched the crucial victory.