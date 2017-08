Eamonn McEneaney says he is standing down as Monaghan manager after losing to Laois in the second round of the All-Ireland qualifiers.

Earlier in the season, Monaghan had looked on course for a place in the Ulster Championship final, when they led Down 0-11 to 0-2.

But Down snatched a one-point win to send McEneaney's men into the 'back door' qualifiers.