Antrim forward Michael McCann says he 'knew' the Saffrons were going to beat Galway.

"To us it wasn't a huge scalp. We had an extra game over Galway [against London]," said McCann, who is now looking forward to next weekend's away game against Tipperary.

"Tipperary are probably rubbing their hands and thinking they have more than a good chance of beating us.

"But for us it's a winnable game."