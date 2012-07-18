Australian David Johnson to race at the Ulster Grand Prix

Australian rider David Johnson is to make a return to the Ulster Grand Prix bike week next month.

Johnson will compete for the Cookstown-based McAdoo Kawaskaki team in the 6-11 August event.

The Australian was fastest newcomer at the 2010 event as he lapped over 127mph at the world-famous Dundrod circuit.

"It will be exciting to see how he performs on the Kawasaki machinery. I rate David very highly," said clerk of the Dundrod course Noel Johnston.

The rider said he would be aiming to secure top-five finishes at the meeting.

"I really wanted to get into a good team for 2012 and show what I can do at Dundrod," said Johnson.

"I'm really excited to be on the McAdoo bikes and I can't wait to get started."

A number of former race winners have already confirmed their entries for the 90th anniversary event.

England's Guy Martin, Manxman Conor Cummins, Kiwi Bruce Anstey and local racing brothers William and Michael Dunlop will all compete.

The Ulster Grand Prix Bike Week will again incorporate the Dundrod 150 meeting on 9 August.